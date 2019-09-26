× Single traffic lanes will shift from right lane to left lane along work area in U.S. 222 North in Lancaster County tonight

LANCASTER COUNTY — Traffic along U.S. 222 North will be shifted over Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township and Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County, beginning Thursday night at 9 p.m., according to PennDOT.

Traffic will be shifted from the right lane to the left lane by 5 a.m. on Friday, PennDOT said.

Travelers can expect to encounter slow-moving or stopped traffic in the work zone, as workers use rolling roadblocks to install concrete barriers and place pavement markings to shift traffic from the right lane to the left lane, PennDOT says.

No work will be performed on Route 222 during the day Thursday and Friday, according to PennDOT.

The work area will remain as one lane through Nov. 22, PennDOT says. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route, according to PennDOT.

This work is part of a $5.1 million project to rehabilitate four U.S. 222 mainline bridges and five overhead bridges. Bridge work this year is focused on painting the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 and the rehab of the four mainline U.S. 222 southbound and northbound bridges over Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township and Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township, according to PennDOT.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for roadway construction operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.