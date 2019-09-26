Spotted Lanternfly Seminar to be held in Halifax, will include tips on how to get rid of the bug

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Two State Representatives will host a seminar about the spotted lanternfly on Thursday night.

Reps. Sue Helm (R-Dauphin/Lebanon) and Mike Tobash (R-Schuylkill/Dauphin) will give the presentation with the Penn State Extension Group from the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Information will include the dangers/concerns of the spotted lanternfly across the Commonwealth, as well as tips on how to get rid of them.

Those who wish to attend are asked to register online at www.RepHelm.com or by phone at 717-692-0833.

It will take place from 6-8PM at the Halifax Area Ambulance and Rescue Center, located at 31 Bunker Hill Road in Halifax.

14 counties are under quarantine, including Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster counties. Firewood, stone and several other materials from these areas can’t be moved to a new area.

According to Pennlive, Cumberland County is investigating if they would be the 15th county to be quarantined after a Mechanicsburg woman found a lanternfly in her house over the weekend.

The message right now from the Department of Agriculture is when you spot a spotted lanternfly, you should kill it, squash it and smash it.

After you kill the lanternfly you should report the finding to the Department of Agriculture online or call 1-888-4BADFLY.

The Department says lanternflies can greatly impact a number of area crops, like the hops that are used in beer and grapes.

40.468141 -76.931920