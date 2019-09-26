Staying warm on Thursday with more clouds and a couple passing showers

SMALL SHOWER CHANCE: The next cold front crosses the area on Thursday, and it brings a small chance for a couple showers in what otherwise continues to be a mainly dry and warm weather pattern. Temperatures aren’t as cool start Thursday, primarily due to clouds. Expect morning lows in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. The rest of the day brings clouds mixed with some sunshine. During the afternoon is the best chance for a couple light showers, but many spots end up dry. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, but this is highly dependent upon whether or not any given location gets that isolated shower. It’s a touch breezy too, and it’s slightly more humid. Skies clear through the night, and it turns quite chilly. Lows dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday brings plenty of sunshine, and temperatures fall back a touch. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels remain comfortable despite the warmer conditions.

VERY WARM WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures boost a little higher for the weekend! Saturday brings partly cloudy skies, and the humidity makes a comeback. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. The next system approaches, so there’s a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Sunday is looking very similar, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, humid conditions and toasty temperatures. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 80s.

STAYING WARM NEXT WEEK: Monday brings partly sunny skies and dry conditions for Central PA. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday turns even warmer under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The mainly dry trend continues with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. It continues to feel muggy through the early part of next week. Wednesday continues the warmth and the high humidity levels. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s!

-Andrea Michaels