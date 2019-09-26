× Theme of 2020 Farm Show — ‘Imagine the Opportunities’ — unveiled by PA Dept. of Agriculture

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture unveiled the theme for the 140th edition of the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Thursday.

The 2020 Farm Show, which will run from Jan. 4 through Jan. 11, will showcase the countless ways to be a part of Pennsylvania’s vibrant and diverse agriculture industry and its promising future through its theme: Imagine the Opportunities, the Dept. of Agriculture says.

“This January, Farm Show-goers will have a chance to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, our heritage and the innovation driving our future,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Each and every one of more than half a million attendees will have the power to imagine how they can support, or be a part of, Pennsylvania agriculture’s bright future.”

Thursday marks 100 days from the start of the 2020 show, the Pennsylvania Farm Show released a preview video on social media to announce the theme and unveil the 104th Farm Show logo. Leading up to the show in January, the PA Farm Show will use its Facebook and Instagram accounts to highlight new events and exhibits, food, contests, pre-show happenings, and opportunities in agriculture.

“Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show uses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture. This year, we see nothing but bright horizons and we want all of Pennsylvania to imagine how they can be a part of it,” said Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Executive Director Sharon Altland. “I encourage everyone to come to Harrisburg in January for a first-hand experience of the industry that is a lifestyle for so many; to come and imagine the opportunities.”

In July of this year, Governor Tom Wolf signed the first-ever Pennsylvania Farm Bill, a $23.1 million investment in Pennsylvania agriculture to grow opportunities and resources, remove barriers to entry, and inspire future generations of leaders within agriculture. The PA Farm Bill harnesses the entrepreneurial spirit of those that fuel the commonwealth’s leading industry.

“This year’s Farm Show theme is inspired in part by Governor Wolf’s ability to imagine a bright future for Pennsylvania agriculture through the support found in the PA Farm Bill,” added Secretary Redding. “Thanks to this investment, the opportunities in Pennsylvania agriculture are boundless.”

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions, plus more than 300 commercial exhibitors. Admission is free and parking is $15 in all Farm Show Complex-operated lots.