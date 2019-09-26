× Warrant served for man accused of stealing vacuum, air fryer from Walmart in May

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. — Police served a warrant Tuesday for a 27-year-old man accused of stealing a Shark vacuum and an air fryer from Walmart in May.

It’s alleged that Ryan West, and his girlfriend Tori Swan, entered the Walmart on May 23 and stole the two items, valued at $238.88.

Video showed the couple selecting items throughout the store before separating, police say. Swan went through the self-checkout and was helped by employees after she appeared to be having issues with it. According to police, Swan scanned a few items and paid cash for only those items. She allegedly walked out with those items as well as the unpaid vacuum and air fryer.

Police say they then fled in a red GMC Sierra.

Both individuals were charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft, court documents show.