× West Manchester Police seek help in identifying fraud suspects

YORK COUNTY — West Manchester Township Police are trying to identify two men suspected of using a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a Turkey Hill store in York.

According to police, the men made the transaction on August 27 at a store on the 500 block of West Market Street.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at (717) 792-9514.