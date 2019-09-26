× Woman who allegedly fired gun at another person during argument arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

HARRISBURG — An 18-year-old woman accused of firing a handgun at another person during an argument last week was arrested Thursday morning in Harrisburg, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Members of the fugitive task force apprehended Tamara Guzman around 9:30 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Brookwood Street.

Harrisburg Police obtained an arrest warrant for Guzman following an investigation into a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 1200 block of Market Street. The warrant charged her with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharge of firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, court documents show.

Guzman was turned over to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use of violence against victims occurs,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “By working with our law enforcement partners to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice, communities throughout Pennsylvania become safer and more secure.”