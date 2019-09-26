× York City Police to evaluate State Police process to track race of drivers given traffic citations

YORK — York City Police will evaluate the process used by State Police to track the race of drivers given traffic citations, according to a news release from the police department.

The police department says that it has never collected this data, but the question arose after State Police recently disclosed that information will be collected — troopers had previously voluntarily collected the information and reportedly stopped it in 2012.

“Currently, traffic citations do not have a block or segment on the citation to annotate the race of the recipient of the citation, therefore a process and training must be created,” the news release states.

York City Police adds that it will evaluate the process, and considering mirroring the procedure, because they’re “an accredited police department that follows the best practices and standards to prevent biased-based policing.”