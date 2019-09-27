2 women taken into custody in connection with robbery; police looking for male suspect

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police took two women into custody Thursday in connection with a robbery earlier this week.

It’s alleged that Calliope Davido, 21, and Breania Ansman, 19, robbed a man Wednesday night in the 400 block of South Prince Street in Lancaster. A male suspect (pictured above) was also involved but he has not been identified yet.

The victim told police that the suspects followed him home. Davido and Ansman allegedly attempted to enter the man’s apartment while the male suspect displayed a knife and demanded money.

Police say one of the women sprayed the victim with pepper spray when he refused to give the male suspect money.

The three suspects then fled in the man’s vehicle, a 2007 Ford Edge.

Officers recognized the women, Davido and Ansman, via surveillance video from the area.

Police say they found the victim’s vehicle Thursday, parked and unoccupied in the 300 block of South Queen Street.

That same day, Davido and Ansman were seen near the intersection of Beaver Street and Andrew Street. They were then observed going into a home in the 300 block of Beaver Street, where police took the them into custody.

Davido and Ansman have been charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, simple assault and criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault, court documents show.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male suspect should contact Det. Adam Dommel at 717-735-3361 or via email: dommela@lancasterpolice.com. You can also call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or submit an anonymous tip be texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.