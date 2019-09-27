Friday brings more sunshine and above average temperatures that last through the weekend!

DRY AND WARM END TO THE WEEK: High pressure has settled into Central PA on this Friday morning, bringing a chill to start. However, expect temperatures to shoot up again through the day. In the meantime, the morning brings clear skies and light to calm winds. Temperatures dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s. The rest of Friday brings plenty of sunshine, and temperatures return to the 80s. Humidity levels remain comfortable despite the warm and above average temperatures. Skies stay clear for Friday evening plans. Lows fall fast through the 80s and the 70s. The rest of the night is mostly clear too, but temperatures won’t be as chilly. Expect those numbers in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

VERY WARM WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures boost a little higher for the weekend! Saturday brings partly cloudy skies, and the humidity makes a comeback. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. The next system approaches, so there’s a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Sunday is looking very similar, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, humid conditions and toasty temperatures. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 80s.

STAYING WARM NEXT WEEK: Monday brings partly sunny skies and dry conditions for Central PA. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday turns even warmer under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The mainly dry trend continues with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. It continues to feel muggy through the early part of next week. Wednesday continues the warmth and the high humidity levels. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s! The hot pattern finally shows some signs of breaking down on Thursday. The next cold front drops down from the north. This brings the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. It’s still warm and stuffy, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

-Andrea Michaels