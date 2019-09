A head start at celebrating National Coffee Day at Duck Donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- Duck Donuts is kicking off National Coffee Day early this year, with a special donut that's never been sold in stores until now.

From Friday until Sunday a coffee inspired donut with buttercream filling, granulated sugar, and coffee grounds will be available for purchase at Duck Donuts locations.

The coffee inspired donut was created just for National Coffee Day, which is on Sunday. For the entire month of September all coffees are only 99 cents.

DUCK DONUTS IS KICKING OFF NATIONAL COFFEE DAY A LITTLE EARLY THIS YEAR – WITH A UNIQUE TWIST TO THEIR TRADITIONAL MADE TO ORDER DONUTS. FOX 43’S BRYANNA GALLAGHER IS LIVE AT THEIR MECHANICSBURG LOCATION TO TELL US MORE ABOUT HOW, RIGHT NOW CUSTUMERS CAN HAVE THEIR COFFEE, AND EAT IT TOO! GOOD MORNING BRYANNA!

Lead: GOOD MORNING AMY AND MATT. NATIONAL COFFEE DAY IS THIS SUNDAY BUT YOU CAN START CELEBRATING TODAY AT DUCK DONUTS, WITH A SPECIAL COFFEE INSPIRED DONUT THAT HAS NEVER BEEN OFFERED IN STORES UNTIL NOW! JOINING ME IS… NOW TALK ABOUT WHAT IS IN THIS DONUT AND WHAT MAKES THIS UNIQUE?

Fsg: DUCK DONUTS IN MECHANICSBURG IS OPEN FROM 6:30 UNTIL 7 PM TODAY IN MECHANICSURG – THEY ARE LOCATED OFF OF CARLISLE PIKE. WE’LL HAVE MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THEM ON OUR WEBSITE FOX43.COM