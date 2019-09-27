× A second man has been arrested in rapper Mac Miller’s death

A second man has been arrested following rapper Mac Miller’s accidental overdose death last year in Los Angeles.

Ryan Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was charged with a series of drugs and weapons offenses, including possession of marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested Monday after FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched a home in Lake Havasu City and found a physician’s prescription pad, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said in a statement. In addition, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor, and large amounts of ammunition were also seized inside the residence.

Reavis was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Lake Havasu City is in western Arizona about 200 miles from Phoenix.

Another arrest weeks earlier

Earlier this month, a California man was arrested for allegedly giving the rapper drugs laced with fentanyl days before his death, the DEA said.

Cameron James Pettit, 23, agreed to sell Miller oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and Xanax, authorities said. Two days later, in September last year, the rapper whose given name was Malcolm James McCormick was found dead.

Pettit lived in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles, and allegedly gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, “a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin,” the DEA said in a statement. Authorities believe Miller snorted those pills prior to his death.

In November, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined the 26-year-old rapper died from “mixed drug toxicity.” The drugs in his system included fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol, the coroner found.

At the time, investigators said there are two people responsible for supplying Miller with narcotics.

Pettit has been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

If convicted on the drug trafficking charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.