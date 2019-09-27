CENTER STAGE: Tennessee Williams’ favorite play, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” at Oyster Mill Playhouse

CAMP HILL, Pa. - Legendary playwright Tennessee Williams won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955. His favorite production he wrote, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," about a southern family is now being shown on the stage at Oyster Mill Playhouse in Cumberland County.

You can see the show now through October 13th. For more information, head to their website.

