LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a crash with entrapment.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 600 block of East 28th Division Highway in Elizabeth Township for a reported crash with entrapment.

The crash involved two vehicles but it is unknown how many people were injured in the crash.

Currently East 28th Division Highway is closed between Route 501 and Brubaker Valley Road.