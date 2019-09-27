HSFF 2019 week 6 Susquehanna Township and Chambersburg shutout opponents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Township - The Wildcats and Indians came into Friday night with the same record, 4-1.

It was a low scoring game in the first half, with two touchdowns by Susquehanna Township's Brandon Arkward and Stevie Graves, but it was the second half that the Indians kept rolling. Keeping the Wildcats scoreless and shutting them out 34-0.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley -- The Trojans came into this game looking to stay unbeaten in conference play, and again, it was the second half that was the story.

Chambersburg led the Eagles by two field goals at halftime.

The turning point? Cumberland Valley in the red zone after a muffed punt, but Trojans Terrell Williams read the pass perfectly and took it 85-yards to the house. This wasn't the only score by Williams. He scored two other touchdowns in Chambersburg's shutout win on the road, 30-0.