Humane League of Lancaster County is holding a fee free cat adoption event

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Humane League of Lancaster County is holding a “Free to a Great Home – Fee Free Cat Adoption Event” at their shelter in East Lampeter Township from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, October 6.

Adopters are able to come to the shelter, located at 2195 Lincoln Highway East, between 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. During the event, adopters can view, select, and meet-and-greet with any adoptable cats they choose.

All adopted cats will be spayed/neutered, received vaccinations, microchipped and have a two-pound back of Science Diet Pet Food as well as Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement.

“All potential adopters will be required to go through the regular adoption screening process,” the news release said. “Once the adopter is approved, the adoption fee is waived. The potential adopter will need to have an animal carrier with them, or one can be purchased at the Humane League of Lancaster County for $6.00 plus tax.”

Adoptable cats can be seen here.

For more information about the event, please call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.