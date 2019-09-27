× Lancaster County man accused of assaulting woman, urinating on her car during domestic incident

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 20-year-old Pequea Township man has been charged with simple assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct after an incident Wednesday morning in Conestoga, according to Pequea Township Police.

Dylan J. Keller, of Thomas Avenue, is accused of assaulting a female victim inside a vehicle on River Road around 6:15 a.m., police say. He allegedly pulled her from the vehicle, causing her to strike her head on the roadway, and threw her car keys away after she locked herself inside the vehicle and called 911.

Keller went on to repeatedly hit the victim’s car, threw soda on the vehicle, and urinated on it, police say.

He allegedly fled the scene as police arrived.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was tended to by EMS. Keller was taken into custody and arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $25,000, police say.