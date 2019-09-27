Police investigating Lancaster city crash involving tractor trailer

Posted 8:16 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20AM, September 27, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a crash involving a tractor trailer that closed a road in Lancaster City.

According to emergency dispatch, a crash involving a tractor trailer occurred at the intersection of East Orange Street and North Plum Street around 3:10 a.m. on September 27.

East Orange Street was closed for several hours while the involved vehicles were moved.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Lancaster City Police are investigating the incident.

