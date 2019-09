× Police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Aidan was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in the Rivendell Development off of Woods Drive in Silver Spring Township, according to police.

Police say he is possibly wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and no shoes.

Aidan is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds.

If you see Aidan, call 911 immediately.