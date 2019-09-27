Police seek Camp Hill retail theft suspect accused of stealing soap, Gillette products

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a retail theft suspect accused of stealing $140 worth of soap, shaving, and other products from a Weis Market in Camp Hill.

Police say the thefts occurred on Sept. 20, between 6:02 and 6:16 p.m. The suspect, wearing a black and white Air Jordan baseball cap, jeans, and a white t-shirt, arrived in a Hyundai Accent sedan with at least two other people. The suspect is the only one to enter the store, according to police.

The suspect filled a basket with the items and exited without paying, police say. He entered the vehicle, which fled the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the male or has any knowledge about the theft is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 975-7575.