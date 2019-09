LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspected liquor thief.

Police say last Saturday, around 5:09 p.m., a male suspect entered the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike and stole $25.99 worth of liquor by concealing it in his jacket.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.