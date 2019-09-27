Police seek ID of skimming suspect in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a skimming suspect.

During the nighttime hours of August 30, the pictured individual allegedly installed a magnetic skimming device onto the ATM at the Belco Community Credit Union on Oregon Pike in Manheim Township.

Police say the suspect returned to remove the device on September 2. He then allegedly re-installed the device on September 7 and removed it again, three days later.

According to police, the suspect was driving a black 2009-2013 Mazda 6 with a newer Pennsylvania license plate.

Police say several victims have come forward after finding fraudulent charges on their accounts. If you feel you’ve been a victim as a result of this incident, contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 and ask to speak with Detective Newman.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect can call the police department (phone number above) or submit a tip here.