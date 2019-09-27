Police seek ID of those accused of stealing bras from Victoria’s Secret at Capital City Mall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of bras from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall.

Police say two individuals entered the store around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

The female suspect began “organizing” several bras, while the male suspect filled two bags with 30 bras valued at $54.50 for a total of $1,635. They left the store around 5:13 p.m. and fled in a silver Chrysler Town and Country mini-van.

Police believe the two suspects are working with another female (also pictured) and they’ve all possibly stole from other stores in the mall, including American Eagle.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or have any information about the thefts should contact Lower Allen Township Police.