Portion of Route 222 Northbound in Lancaster County reopens after crash, vehicle fire

Posted 5:24 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12AM, September 27, 2019

Photo Credit: West Earl Fire Station 29

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Route 222 Northbound has reopened after a crash and a vehicle fire for a period.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the area of Route 222 Northbound at the Route 322 ramp in Ephrata for a crash around 4:45 a.m. on September 27.

Upon arrival, it was found that a vehicle had caught fire on the Route 222 Northbound on the ramp to Route 322.

Crews also responded to a crash on Route 222 in the area, near mile marker 41.

The area reopened around 6:10 a.m.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.