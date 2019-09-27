× Portion of Route 222 Northbound in Lancaster County reopens after crash, vehicle fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Route 222 Northbound has reopened after a crash and a vehicle fire for a period.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the area of Route 222 Northbound at the Route 322 ramp in Ephrata for a crash around 4:45 a.m. on September 27.

Upon arrival, it was found that a vehicle had caught fire on the Route 222 Northbound on the ramp to Route 322.

Crews also responded to a crash on Route 222 in the area, near mile marker 41.

The area reopened around 6:10 a.m.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the incident.

