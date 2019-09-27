Preliminary hearing scheduled for York man charged in connection with death of 5-year-old boy

YORK — The man charged in the death of a five-year old boy in York is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30AM in front of Magisterial District Judge Linda Williams.

Adrian Moye told officers that on August 20th he left the boy alone in a car and returned to find him covered in blood and unconscious.

However, police say surveillance video contradicts that statement.

Moye told officers he left the victim, Elias Dowlatram, alone in a car on East Philadelphia Street.

He continued to tell police that when he returned to the car the boy was unconscious and covered in blood.

Moye is charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, endangering the welfare of a child, and having a gun illegally.

Police say that Moye did not call 9-1-1 for several minutes.

Court documents reveal that surveillance video of the incident shows Moye parking a car on East Philadelphia Street and then a minute later it shows Moye carrying Dowlatram’s body to the front porch of a nearby home.

A witness told officers Moye admitted to his mother that Dowlatram had shot himself, but police have not confirmed who pulled the trigger.