Repeat heroin dealer to serve 8-16 years in prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A repeat heroin dealer was sentenced Wednesday to eight to 16 years in prison, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Ralph Roberson was found guilty in August for selling heroin on two different days in April 2017, and of being in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl and cocaine with the intent to deliver it in May 2017.

“Roberson profited from selling a dangerous—and often lethal—drug, and should be punished accordingly,” Deputy District Attorney Ryan P. Shovlin said during sentencing.”

An investigation into Roberson began in April 2017 when he sold heroin to an undercover narcotics agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. He did it again a few days later and then made arrangements to transport a large quantity of fentanyl to Elizabethtown.

Roberson was arrested on May 16, 2017, while he was heading to Elizabethtown to deliver the drugs.