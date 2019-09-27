Sports Spotlight: Local Skating Event Touches Professional Skaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York- Today the York Ice Arena will host "Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer." The event is part of the Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation . The 1984 olympic gold medalist will be at the event which starts at 4pm with a skate that's the distance of a 5-k, followed by a free skate and then Hamilton will host an exhibition at 7 o'clock. Organized by the White Rose Figure Skating Club, the event has raised an impressive $30,000. FOX43's Andrew Kalista stopped at the arena and found a special connection on the ice.