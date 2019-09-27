Temperatures keep warming, very low rain chances through next week

FINISHING THE WORK WEEK: Temperatures reach the low-80s by the late afternoon, a nice feel but still 10-degrees above average for this time of the year. We cool down this evening through the 70s and into the upper-60s for our high school football Friday! Our game of the week for High School Football Frenzy is Annville-Cleona vs. Lancaster Catholic. It should be a dry and mostly clear affair, maybe a light jacket by the end of the game – but that’ll be all you need. Morning lows dip into the upper-50s and low-60s.

HOT WEEKEND: A couple storms move into the conversation on Saturday. But, they won’t stop temperatures reaching the upper-80s for most of us before they hit. Any activity will be very spotty and not expected to be severe, so the overall threat is pretty low. We get a brief dip in temperature Sunday, but it’s still well above average! We should be in the low-70s, but afternoon temperatures Sunday reach the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

TEMPS STAY FOR NEXT WEEK: The brief dip continues Monday with highs in the low-80s. But, we rise back again into the middle part of next week.Upper-80s take hold Tuesday and we could hit 90-degrees on Wednesday – record heat for early October. A stray storm will be possible Wednesday before a more organized threat next Thursday, which will keep us in the mid-80s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann