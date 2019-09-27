× Warwick Township man to serve up to 25 years in prison on child pornography charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Warwick Township man is set to serve up to 25 years in prison for sharing a viewing child pornography via the mobile app, Kik Messenger.

James Feaster Jr., 30, will serve 12½ to 25 years in prison, according to the terms of a plea agreement after he pleaded guilty to several felony counts of disseminating child pornography and criminal use of a cellphone.

Last year, State Police received a tip from an out-of-state law enforcement agency about file sharing attached to an IP address owned by Feaster.

Police were able to determine that Feaster was sharing and viewing photos and videos via a Kik Messenger chat room.

In February, police executed a search warrant at Feaster’s home, and seized an iPhone.

Feaster admitted to police that he used the device to view and share child pornography for months.

He also has a prior conviction and served a prison term on previous child pornography charges.

Now, he will serve time.