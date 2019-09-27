× Work on 12.3-mile stretch of I-81 in Cumberland County to begin Oct. 6

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Work on a 12.3-mile stretch of Interstate 81 that covers Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships will begin on Oct. 6, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The $26.48 million project includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work, PennDOT says.

Work this fall will consist of pavement patching and crack repairs, and will be performed overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday, according to PennDOT.

During work hours, lane closures not to exceed four miles will be implemented, PennDOT says. There will be no traffic restrictions during non-work hours, including major holidays, during this project, which is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Work will be shut down and traffic restrictions lifted in mid-to-late November and restart in the spring.