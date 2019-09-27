× Workers to begin installing high-tension cable median barrier along Route 283 in Dauphin, Lancaster counties

DAUPHIN AND LANCASTER COUNTIES — A contractor is scheduled to install high-tension cable median barrier next week along sections of Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties, PennDOT said.

The purpose of the cable barrier is to help prevent errant vehicles from completely crossing the median area and colliding with vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

Median cable barrier will be installed on Route 283 in Dauphin County from just east of Toll House Road to just west of Mill Road, and on Route 283 in Lancaster County from just east of Clover Leaf Road to just west of Route 772, Mount Joy Road.

Work is expected to begin Monday, September 30. Motorists are advised that they may encounter left shoulder restrictions Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of a $3,235,132.50 contract to install more than 181,000 linear feet of high-tension cable median barrier along multiple routes in south central Pennsylvania.

Penn Line Service, Inc., of Scottsdale PA, is the prime contractor.