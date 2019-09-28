Central Bark York hosts grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - If you have a dog you know that teaching it good manners can be hard. A new doggy day care in York County wants to take that stress away.

Central Bark is offering a variety of services to enrich the whole health and well-being of dogs under their care. Everything from grooming to enrichment sessions, basic and advanced training and more.

It hosted its grand opening Saturday, and the owners said they are excited to open the first-of-its-kind doggy day care in the area.

"While you're at work, you don't have to worry about your dog being sad at home," Jen Hicks, the co-owner, said. "We're here fulfilling that need, we're giving them friends and we are offering basic training as well. We customize each program for the dog and their owner's specific needs."

Central Bark also hosts parties and events for dogs.