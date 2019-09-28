× Man arrested on burglary charges, York City

YORK, Pa. – York City Police say they have arrested the man suspected of four burglaries in York City.

Luis Perez-Santiago, 36, carried out the burglaries while the victims were at work, police say.

Some of the items taken during the burglaries that happened between July 31 and August 15, included clothing, TVs, phones, other electronics and small amounts of money, and jewelry, according to police.

Police say on August 16, a York City officer arrested Perez-Santiago for trespassing and resisting arrest.

According to police, Perez-Santiago initially lied about his identity and fought with the arresting officer when he tried taking him into custody.

Once police found out his true identity they say they discovered that Perez-Santiago was a fugitive out of Illinois and Florida.

While looking through Perez-Santiago’s belongings, police say they recognized several stolen items from previous burglary reports.

Police say they also discovered Perez-Santiago had pawned other stolen items.

According to authorities, Perez-Santiago’s fingerprints were recovered at the scene of one of the burglaries.