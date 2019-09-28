× Police: Two women found dead with gunshot wounds, Middle Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say they are investigating the deaths of two women who were found with gunshot wounds in a home in Middle Paxton Township.

According to police on September 27 around 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to a home on the 1800 block of Towpath Road for a welfare check.

Upon their arrival, they discovered two deceased women, 50-year-old Nancy Parthemore, and 30-year-old Kari Parthemore, both of Dauphin County.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this incident with assistance from the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say the public is not in danger.