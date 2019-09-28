State Police in Dauphin County investigating possible murder-suicide involving mother and daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- An investigation is underway after a mother and daughter are found dead inside of their Dauphin County home.

According to police on September 27 around 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to a home on the 1800 block of Towpath Road in Middle Paxton Township for a welfare check.

Police say when they arrived, they discovered a mother and daughter, Nancy Parthemore, 50, and Kari Parthemore, 30, with an apparent gunshot wound.

The family's dog was also shot and killed.

State Police say they are now investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

"She loved her dog, I mean they both were always posting about their dogs and it just seems off," said another neighbor.

Neighbors who knew the family say the news comes as a shock.

"They never caused a ruckus or anything. I never heard much from them we talked in passing every once in a while usually about the dogs, they always seemed friendly," said Jason Jacobs, neighbor.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this incident with assistance from the Dauphin County Coroner's Office and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

Police say the public is not in danger.

An autopsy will be scheduled early next week.