A cooler start to the week with more heat on the way

COOLER & CLOUDY: A little disturbance in the atmosphere will cause for mostly cloudy skies and cooler conditions to kickoff the work week. There is also a slight chance for a passing shower on Monday, however, much of the region will remain dry throughout the day. An easterly wind and cloud cover will help temperatures stay in the lower 70s through Monday afternoon.

MORE RECORD-CHALLENGING HEAT: Starting on Tuesday, temperatures start to rebound into the 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday, we could possibly break another daytime high record with a high temperature expected to hit 90 degrees. Wednesday’s high temperature is likely to be nearly 20 degrees above our average for this time of year!

TEMPERATURE CRASH: Another frontal boundary approaches by late week, with clouds increasing on Thursday and a few passing showers expected Thursday night and into early Friday. The front looks to lack a lot of moisture so showers will likely be rather light. Temperatures dip behind the front with a seasonable high temperature on Friday around 70 degrees. For any Friday night football games, you will definitely want to take the jackets as overnight lows could reach into the 40s! The start of next weekend also looks chilly with possible highs in the 60s on Saturday. We are still many days away, so be sure to stay update to date with your “WeatherSmart” forecast!

-Meteorologist Molly Cochran