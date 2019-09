FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say a house went up in flames today before noon in Hamilton Township.

Authorities say the homeowner of the house located on the 500 block of Fern Lane was not home at the time of the fire.

Two adults and three children were affected by the fire and one dog had to be rescued, firefighters say.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the cause is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.