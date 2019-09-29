Hundreds honor and remember fallen U.S. service members in Lebanon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Lebanon County - The Pennsylvania National Guard hosted its 8th annual March for the Fallen on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at the march to honor and remember U.S. service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Multiple walks and races took place, including a 28-mile walk in which people carried bags weighing more than 35 pounds that represented the weight soldiers carry.

The names and photos of fallen soldiers covered a wall of remembrance that serves as a way for others to pay their respects.

Karen Mojecki, fallen veteran mother, said this march helps keep every soldier's memory alive.

"When you lose a family member, people stop talking about that person. But they live on in your heart. The beautiful thing about the march for the fallen is, we can get together not just as surviving family members but as a community, celebrating the lives of all of these men and also women who have served this country and lost their lives," said Mojecki.

Mojecki's son died in Iraq in 2011. A dog that serves the CIA now carries his legacy.