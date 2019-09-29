Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association hosted training weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters spent the weekend learning new skills to help save lives.

The Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association hosted a weekend of training for dozens of its members at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center. They learned how to improve their public safety skills and new strategies and tactics.

The Lancaster City Fire Chief said this kind of training allows them to learn how they can better protect the community and themselves.

"It's a continuous learning process amongst the fire service in our profession," Chief Scott Little said. "New trends, new technology is happening everyday. So, we need to stay up-to-date on everything that we can do to serve our communities and better train our personnel."

The fire chief said they have to stay on top of their training game, because structures are built so many different ways these days.