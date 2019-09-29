Local artists join others for 38th annual Harvest of Arts in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carlisle, Cumberland County - The beginning of Fall merits a celebration, and hundreds gathered to do just that at the 38th annual Harvest of Arts on Saturday.

Artists joined the community to celebrate the season with music, food, and fine arts. Folks enjoyed an afternoon of live music, and all things artistic.

The festival introduced a new show this year, Meeting of the Marques. It featured more than 100 European sport and luxury cars.

"This is a great end of the season arts and craft show," said Downtown Carlisle Association executive director, Glenn White, "It's a great way to get the people of downtown to not only see the arts and crafts but to see the other stores and restaurants. Things that they might not only come here for, but hopefully they're going to come downtown, see the great things, and come back again."

The Kid's Alley served as a popular destination for the little ones at the festival. It featured a sidewalk chalk area, balloon twisting and other activities related to fine arts.