One dead following shooting in Harrisburg City

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night in Harrisburg City.

On September 28, around 8:45 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North 5th Street and Woodbine Street.

Police say upon their arrival they found a shooting victim who was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Harrisburg Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information on this incident, to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted through their CRIMEWATCH website.