Police seeking armed robbery suspect in Middletown Borough

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on the 300 block of Hoffman Avenue.

Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint and his cellphone and cash were taken.

According to police, they think the suspect’s vehicle is an early 2000’s Hyundai Sante Fe, blue/green in color with grey trim.

Surveillance footage is not clear enough to show the vehicle’s license plate state or number, police say.

Police say the suspect was the passenger in the vehicle and he is described as being a black male, approximately six feet tall, 180 pounds, with a soul patch or small goatee.

Police describe the driver of the vehicle as a white female with shoulder-length blonde hair.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or suspect please contact Dauphin County Dispatch via their non-emergency line 717-558-6900 and request a Middletown Borough Police Officer.