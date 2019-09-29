Police seeking identification of burglary suspect, North Codorus Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for help to identify the suspect of two burglaries at a salvage yard in North Codorus Township.

Southwestern Regional Police say the burglaries took place at the Eichelberger’s U Pull It salvage yard, on September 24 and September 25, around 11:30 p.m. both nights.

The suspect entered the office, damaged items, and stole property from the business located on the 1300 block of Sunnyside Road, police say.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333.