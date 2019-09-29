× Woman arrested for striking her son with developmental delays, Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Friday, police arrested a woman after a video shared on social media showed her striking a man in a parked vehicle in Lancaster City.

When police became aware of the video circulating on social media platforms, they began an investigation into the assault that took place in the 800 block of South Duke Street.

Police say they were able to see the vehicle registration from the video and tracked down the owner to the 500 block of Southeast Avenue.

Officers interviewed people involved as well as witnesses and learned that Ana Brito, 48, was the woman seen in the video and the man was her 22-year-old son who has developmental delays, according to police.

Police say the victim didn’t require medical assistance and was able to stay with other family members where he is safe.

Brito is facing charges for simple assault.