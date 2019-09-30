× 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes set for October 4 in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event is set for this weekend.

The walk, which is to help take a stand against assault and gender violence, will take place on October 4 at the Agricultural & Industrial Museum on West Princess Street in York.

Registration begins at 4:00 p.m. and the walk will end at First Friday around 7:30 p.m.

FOX43’s Evan Forrester and Chris Garrett will be participating in the walk.

On FOX43 Morning News, Juliet Sharrow, Founder and Executive Director of Thrive Ministry, stopped by the set to share her story in hopes of inspiring others to help in the fight against violence.