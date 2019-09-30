Briefly cooler with clouds and a few showers on Monday, then record warmth likely midweek!

BRIEFLY COOL TO START WITH SHOWERS: A warm front is hung up across the region on Monday, and it briefly brings cooler and cloudier conditions before another massive warm up through midweek. The morning starts with plenty of clouds, with isolated showers moving in through mid-morning. Temperatures start in the upper 50s to middle 60s. The clouds and the showers prevent temperatures from rising too much throughout the day. Expect afternoon highs in the 60s to lower 70s. A couple showers are still possible, but the brunt of the activity should be during the morning. Clouds stick with us through the night, with haze and foggy spots possible too. Expect lows to dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

EARLY OCTOBER RECORD WARMTH LIKELY: Tuesday turns even warmer once some morning clouds break apart. The clouds are stubborn initially, but gradually break later during the morning, leading to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The mainly dry trend continues with temperatures in the lower 80s. The humidity increases, and it feels muggy during the afternoon. Wednesday continues the warmth and the high humidity levels. Record warmth is very likely for Central PA. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees! The hot pattern finally shows some signs of breaking down on Thursday. The next cold front drops down from the north. This brings the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. It’s still warm and stuffy, with temperatures in the lower 80s.

FEELING LIKE FALL FOR THE WEEKEND: The fall feel many have been waiting for finally settles into the region! Friday is a breezy day, with partly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures. In fact, afternoon temperatures are expected to be below average for this time of year! Temperatures are only in the lower to middle 60s. There’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday, and it’s not as cool. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s. Skies are partly sunny Sunday ahead of the next cold front. It’s a weak one, so there’s only a small chance for a late day shower or two. Temperatures are seasonal, near 70 degrees.

Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels