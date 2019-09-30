× busbee, Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, dies

busbee, the Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer has died, music publishing company Warner Chappell Music (WCM) confirmed.

“Our hearts are broken by the loss of our friend busbee,” WCM said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday.

The Californian songwriter and producer, whose name was Michael James Ryan, was known professionally as “busbee,” and worked with artists including Pink, Shakira, and Keith Urban, Variety magazine reported.

“His generosity, spirituality and humor inspired everyone around him. An amazingly gifted songwriter, he used his talent, music and love to break down boundaries and bring people together. We love you,” WCM said.

As well as finding success in pop music, busbee was also recognized in country music.

He is among the nominees for The Country Music Association’s 53rd Annual CMA Awards, as a producer for Maren Morris’ “GIRL,” which is up for Album of the Year.

Following news of busbee’s death, Morris tweeted: “This just doesn’t seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend.” Many other musicians have posted condolences to social media.

In a statement, Warner Records, business partner with busbee’s company Altadena, called him “one of the best and brightest creative minds in music”.

The songwriter died at the age of 43, Variety and Rolling Stone have reported.