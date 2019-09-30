CPAA and Furry Friends Network host 15th annual ‘Woofstock’ in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steelton, DAUPHIN COUNTY - Dog lovers took their furry friends to Riverfront Park for an evening full of fun and tasty treats.

Cumberland County animal shelter, CPAA hosted the annual 'Woofstock' in conjunction with the Furry Friends Network.

About 150 vendors offered everything from food to low-cost microchips and vaccines. It also featured booths with information for pet owners on how to take care of a pet, according to event organizer, Jamie Mazzocco.

"We do a lot of not only fun types of things for you and your dog but also, the informational types of things on how to keep your pet healthy as well," said Mazzocco.

The animal rescues also raised money to benefit their programs and their mission to help animals in need.