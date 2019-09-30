× Crash involving 2 passenger vehicles, tractor trailer closed down I-81 northbound Monday

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving two passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 for approximately five hours Monday, according to State Police.

The crash occurred at mile marker 82 around 5:21 p.m.

State Police say a vehicle, traveling southbound, crossed the center grass median and struck the tractor trailer head on. The vehicle continued traveling after initial impact and was struck by another vehicle heading northbound.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center grass median sustained serious injuries and was taken to Hershey Medical Center, according to State Police. The tractor trailer had minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital. The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

