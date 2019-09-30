Eagles release LB L.J. Fort, signs with Ravens

Posted 9:30 AM, September 30, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: L.J. Fort #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– A former Philadelphia Eagles’ linebacker has found a new flock.

The Eagles released LB L.J. Fort last week.

Today, Fort, 29, signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

In four games with the Eagles, Fort didn’t record a tackle but saw time on special teams.

